5 hours ago
BRIEF-Prima Biomed enters securities purchase agreement to purchase 2.6 mln of its American Depositary shares
June 29, 2017 / 11:31 PM / 5 hours ago

BRIEF-Prima Biomed enters securities purchase agreement to purchase 2.6 mln of its American Depositary shares

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Prima Biomed Ltd

* Entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain accredited investors to purchase 2.6 million of its american depositary shares

* Total gross proceeds of approximately us$5.0 million

* To purchase its american depositary shares at a purchase price of us$1.90 per ads in a registered direct offering

* Prima intends to use net proceeds from this offering to continue ongoing clinical development of imp321 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

