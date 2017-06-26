UPDATE 2-EU fines Google record $2.7 bln in first antitrust case
* Google also faces EU probes into Android, advertising (Adds reactions of Google, rivals)
June 26 Prima Biomed Ltd
* Operational update
* Says is pleased to advise that clinical studies of IMP321 are progressing well
* Says final results of 15 patients from safety run-in phase of aipac are expected in q4 of 2017
* Says data from three cohorts related to the tacti-mel trial is expected in h1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IHS Markit Ltd - for year ending November 30, 2017, IHS Markit expects revenue in a range of $3.490 billion to $3.560 billion