China stocks stay in place as MSCI decision awaited; Hong Kong shares slip
* China-bound traffic higher as investors expect MSCI inclusion
May 4 Prime Focus Ltd
* Says Prime Focus Technologies signs deal with Turner Latin America
* Says deal to provide work order and supply chain management along with end-to-end process monitoring of critical tasks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* China-bound traffic higher as investors expect MSCI inclusion
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 19) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% -------------------------