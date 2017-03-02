BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 Prime Holding For Financial Investments Sae
* FY consol net profit EGP 25.9 million versus net loss EGP 1.4 million year ago
* FY consol revenue EGP 65.9 million versus EGP 33.4 million year ago Source:(bit.ly/2mNODLA) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.