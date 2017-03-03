BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 3 Prime Living AB (publ):
* Has through wholly owned subsidiary TP9 Oxie AB received its first investment support for buildings on property Träpanelen 1 in Malmö
* Total investment support amounts to 81.6 million Swedish crowns ($9.0 million)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.