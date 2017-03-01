RPT-Fosun, others eye Australia's Origin Energy gas assets worth $1.5 bln-sources
* Lattice sale would be top Australian oil, gas deal since 2015
March 1 Primeline Energy Holdings Inc :
* Says settlement of dispute with Zhejiang Natural Gas Development Company in relation to gas sales contract for LS36-1
* Under settlement agreement, co will receive approximately RMB 256 million net of VAT
* Settlement does not affect or halt previously announced ongoing arbitration against CNOOC, CCL under petroleum contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lattice sale would be top Australian oil, gas deal since 2015
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit