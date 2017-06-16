June 16 Primeline Energy Holdings Inc:
* Primeline Energy issues 825,563 shares to GRF
* Primeline Energy Holdings Inc - shares are payment of a
portion of interest accrued on US$18 million principal amount
convertible bonds issued to GRF
* Primeline Energy Holdings Inc - shares will be issued at a
deemed price of CAD$0.18 per share, yesterday's closing TSX-V
price
* Primeline Energy Holdings - interest is payable on the
convertible bonds quarterly at 7% per annum, of which 4.5% is
payable in cash and 2.5% in shares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: