China auto ABS motors ahead, despite bond slowdown
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
March 1 Primeline Energy Holdings Inc:
* Primeline Q3 results
* Primeline Energy Holdings Inc- total oil and gas revenue recognized for quarter was RMB94 million as compared to RMB86 million previous year
* Qtrly volumes were about 89% higher than 34.06 mmcm in previous quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.