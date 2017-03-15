UPDATE 2-Swedish art gallery satire "The Square" wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
March 15 Primero Mining Corp:
* Primero reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.01
* Q4 loss per share $1.01
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $52.2 million versus $71.4 million
* Primero Mining -on February 15, 2017, company announced that unionized employees at its san dimas mine in mexico had initiated a strike action
* Primero Mining Corp- Primero produced 45,794 gold equivalent ounces during q4 of 2016
* Primero Mining -continues negotiations with national union of mine, metal, steel and allied workers of mexican republic sections 21 and 22
* Primero Mining -not seeking reduction in individual worker compensation, although total workforce at san dimas including contractors is being reduced
* Primero Mining Corp says has identified these as critical changes required to return San Dimas operation to profitability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
WASHINGTON, May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins on all flights into and out of the country as part of a ramped-up effort to protect against potential security threats, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Sunday.