March 24 Primero Mining Corp:
* Primero receives extension to revolving credit facility
* Primero mining corp - agreed in principle with its lenders
to an extension of its $75 million revolving credit facility
previously maturing in May 2017
* Primero Mining Corp - upon completion of an amending
agreement, maturity of RCF will be extended by six months to
november 2017
* Primero Mining- proposed amended credit agreement to
exclude financial covenants in amended RCF during 6 month period
to support San Dimas restart plan
* Primero Mining- Silver Wheaton will guarantee amounts
payable under RCF to ensure co's ability to meet its financial
obligations
* Primero Mining Corp - continues to work on other options
to replace RCF and Silver Wheaton guarantee with a longer-dated
term loan
