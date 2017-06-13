BRIEF-Forestar says unsolicited proposal from D.R. Horton constitutes “superior proposal”
* Forestar board of directors determines unsolicited proposal from d.r. Horton constitutes a “superior proposal”
June 13 Primero Mining Corp:
* Primero Mining Corp - notes that advisory vote on executive compensation was not approved by shareholders
* Primero Mining Corp - board will take results of the vote into consideration, as appropriate, when future compensation is determined Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Inventronics appoints new directors and announces reclassification as a tier 2 issuer on tsx venture exchange