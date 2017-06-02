June 2 Primero Mining Corp

* Primero provides an operations update; remains on-track to achieve 2017 production guidance

* On-Track to achieve its 2017 production guidance of between 140,000 to 170,000 ounces of gold equivalent

* Primero Mining Corp says advancing restart of san dimas mine following resumption of operations on april 17, 2017

* Primero Mining Corp says working to gain re-compliance with new york stock exchange's continued listing standards

* Primero Mining Corp - remains confident in san dimas' ability to achieve 2017 production guidance of 90,000 to 110,000 gold equivalent ounces

* Primero Mining - ‍san dimas' unionized workers "have been responding well" to new shift structure, implementation of realigned bonus structure underway​

* Black fox expects to achieve 2017 production guidance of 50,000 to 60,000 gold ounces

* Primero Mining Corp - ‍dialogue remains ongoing with san dimas' unionized workers with regard to annual bonus payout relating to 2016​

* Primero Mining Corp - notes that nyse will initiate delisting action if curative measure for re-compliance is not implemented by september 30, 2017

* Primero Mining Corp - black fox produced approximately 8,200 ounces of gold in may 2017