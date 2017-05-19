BRIEF-Ancestry submits draft registration statement for proposed initial public offering
* Ancestry Inc announces confidential submission of draft registration statement for proposed initial public offering
May 19 Primi Sui Motori SpA:
* ISSUES 637,983 NEW SHARES FOR TOTAL EUR 1.1 MILLION AS TRANCHE OF CAPITAL INCREASE Source text: reut.rs/2qFcWhH Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Received a letter from stock exchange, in which stock exchange stated resumption conditions