March 17 Primi Sui Motori SpA:

* Issues 1,158,708 new shares for total 2.0 million euros ($2.15 million) as tranche of capital increase

* Board approved the implementation of a capital increase of up to 4 million euros on Feb. 13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9306 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)