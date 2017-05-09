May 9 Primo Water Corp
* Primo Water announces first quarter financial results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.05 from continuing
operations
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.37 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales $60.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $64.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $12.8 million to $14.3 million
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $72 million to $75 million
* Primo Water Corp - company now expects its 2017 outlook
for adjusted EBITDA to be $53.0 million to $55.0 million
* Q2 revenue view $72.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
