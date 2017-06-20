June 20 Primoris Services Corp:

* Primoris Services Corporation acquires Coastal Field Services

* Primoris Services Corp - total consideration was approximately $27.5 million paid in cash at closing.

* Primoris Services Corp says Coastal will operate as Primoris Coastal Field Services, part of Primoris' pipeline and underground segment

* Primoris Services Corp - Jeff Bridges, former co-owner and president, will continue to manage day-to-day operations as president of Primoris