May 18 Primoris Services Corp

* Primoris Services Corporation announces power awards valued at approximately $12 million

* Primoris Services Corp - projects were awarded by an energy supplier to engineer, procure and construct two battery energy storage systems in Texas

* Primoris Services Corp says work on the projects is scheduled to begin in Q2 of 2017, and completion is expected in Q4 of 2017