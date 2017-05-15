BRIEF-Genpact Ltd expands U.S. operations with new Jacksonville center
* Genpact expects to add up to 200 jobs in first year of operation
May 15 Primoris Services Corp
* Primoris Services Corp says new master service agreement with a utility customer with a three-year anticipated value of approximately $21 million
* Primoris Services Corp says award is a three-year agreement to perform natural gas main and service renewal work in northern and northeastern iowa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Genpact expects to add up to 200 jobs in first year of operation
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics