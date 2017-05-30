May 30 Primoris Services Corp

* Primoris Services Corporation acquires Florida gas contractors

* Primoris Services Corp - total consideration was approximately $33 million paid in cash at closing.

* Primoris Services Corp says fgc will operate as primoris distribution services, part of primoris' utilities and distribution segment

* Primoris Services Corp - Kevin Bohne, president, and Dave Runyan, vice president - operations, will continue to manage fgc day-to-day operations.