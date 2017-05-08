BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 8 Primoris Services Corp
* Primoris Services Corporation announces 2017 first quarter financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 revenue $561.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $510.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Primoris Services Corp says total backlog of $2.8 billion at march 31, 2017, a 28% increase over 2016 Q1
Total backlog of $2.8 billion at March 31, 2017, a 28% increase over 2016 Q1
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.