in 13 hours
BRIEF-Primoris Services Corp reports additional $22 mln authorization on existing industrial and civil award
July 5, 2017 / 11:46 AM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-Primoris Services Corp reports additional $22 mln authorization on existing industrial and civil award

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Primoris Services Corp:

* Primoris Services Corporation announces additional $22 million authorization on existing industrial and civil award

* Primoris Services- work will continue to be done by both Primoris Industrial, part of power, industrial and engineering segment, Primoris I&M, part of civil segment

* Primoris Services Corp - ‍additional authorizations added approximately $14 million to PI&E backlog and approximately $8 million to civil backlog during q2​

* Primoris Services Corp - with additional authorization, planned completion of primoris work is now expected to be in q3 of 2017

* Primoris Services Corp - project was awarded by a major petrochemical company for work at their facility in louisiana Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

