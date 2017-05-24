BRIEF-Zogenix says FDA granted ZX008 orphan drug designation for LGS
* Zogenix Inc - on June 22 U.S. FDA granted its investigational drug, ZX008 orphan drug designation for treatment of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome
May 24 Primoris Services Corp
* Primoris Services Corporation announces heavy civil airport award valued over $56 million
* Primoris Services Corp says work is scheduled to commence in q2 of 2017, and completion is expected in Q2 of 2019
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017