April 5 Primoris Services Corp

* Primoris Services Corp - announced a new industrial award valued at approximately $10 million

* Primoris Services Corp - award was signed in Q1 of 2017 and will therefore be included in Q1 backlog calculation

* Primoris Services Corp - contract was secured by Primoris Energy Services' industrial division, part of energy segment

* Primoris Services Corp - work on project is scheduled to begin in Q2 of 2017, and completion is expected in Q4 of 2017