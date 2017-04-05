Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 5 Primoris Services Corp
* Primoris Services Corp - announced a new industrial award valued at approximately $10 million
* Primoris Services Corp - award was signed in Q1 of 2017 and will therefore be included in Q1 backlog calculation
* Primoris Services Corp - contract was secured by Primoris Energy Services' industrial division, part of energy segment
* Primoris Services Corp - work on project is scheduled to begin in Q2 of 2017, and completion is expected in Q4 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)