* Princess Margaret Cancer Center receives Health Canada clearance to begin investigator-sponsored phase 2 ovarian cancer study evaluating immunovaccine's DPX-survivac with Merck's pembrolizumab

* Immunovaccine Inc - Merck is funding and contributing materials for non-randomized, open-label trial

* Immunovaccine Inc - Immunovaccine is contributing its product candidate as well as a related portion of analytical assays

* Immunovaccine Inc - trial is expected to enroll 42 subjects with advanced epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer