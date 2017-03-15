March 15 Promotora de Informaciones SA:

* Says agrees to advance to the second phase of the process of sale of Santillana and expects binding offers in the next weeks

* There are no negotiations for the sale of any other assets

* Denies media reports about possible divestitures in Colombia's Radio Caracol or Portugal's Media Capital Source text: bit.ly/2mrdYu5

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)