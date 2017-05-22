BRIEF-Moody's says Italian corporate bond issuance to rebound to 'normal' levels in 2017-18
* Italian corporate bond issuance to rebound to 'normal' levels in 2017-18
May 22 Ardian/LBC Tank Terminals:
* Private investment firm Ardian has signed an agreement to acquire a 35% stake in LBC Tank Terminals from State Super and Sunsuper
* LBC, headquartered in Belgium, is one of the world’s largest independent operators of bulk liquid storage facilities, predominantly for chemical & base oil products
* LBC’s group sales revenue stood at $258 million for the period July 2015 until June 2016
* Following the transaction, Ardian will become the largest shareholder in LBC
* Current shareholders APG and PGGM will remain invested in the company
* Product disclosure statement for establishment and listing of convenience retail reit ( REIT) on ASX has been lodged with ASIC