May 22 Ardian/LBC Tank Terminals:

* Private investment firm Ardian has signed an agreement to acquire a 35% stake in LBC Tank Terminals from State Super and Sunsuper

* LBC, headquartered in Belgium, is one of the world’s largest independent operators of bulk liquid storage facilities, predominantly for chemical & base oil products

* LBC’s group sales revenue stood at $258 million for the period July 2015 until June 2016

* Following the transaction, Ardian will become the largest shareholder in LBC

* Current shareholders APG and PGGM will remain invested in the company