LONDON, June 2 Shawbrook Group Plc

* Offer update - competition clearance

* Marlin Bidco is pleased to announce that on 1 June 2017 it received notice from European Eommission that under EU merger regulation it has cleared offer

* Completion of offer remains subject to other outstanding conditions as set out in offer document, including regulatory approvals from PRA

* Offer remains open for acceptance until 1.00 pm on 2 June 2017, which is next closing date.

* Marlin Bidco received valid acceptances in respect of total of 16.24 million Shawbrook shares, representing approximately 6.5 percent, it said on May 26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anjuli Davies)