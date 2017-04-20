Ghana's 91-day bill yield falls to 12.6999 pct
ACCRA, May 26 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 12.6999 percent at an auction on Friday, from 13.2109 percent at the last sale on May 19.
April 20 Privatebancorp Inc
* Privatebancorp reports first quarter 2017 earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $0.70
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Privatebancorp inc says net interest income grew to $161.0 million in q1 2017, increasing 15 percent from q1 2016
* Qtrly net interest margin was 3.30 percent, compared to 3.30 percent for q1 2016 and 3.23 percent for q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
