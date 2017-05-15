May 15 Norsat International Inc

* Privet Fund Management Llc sends revised proposal to acquire Norsat International Inc for us$11.00 per share

* Privet Fund Management says Privet's proposal is not subject to diligence or financing conditions

* Privet Fund Management- will provide all of equity capital necessary for proposal and has received a debt commitment to finance a portion of consideration

* Privet Fund says if Norsat continues to move forward with hytera deal, privet has "substantial doubt" that the arrangement will be approved by shareholders