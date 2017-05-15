BRIEF-Genpact Ltd expands U.S. operations with new Jacksonville center
* Genpact expects to add up to 200 jobs in first year of operation
May 15 Norsat International Inc
* Privet Fund Management Llc sends revised proposal to acquire Norsat International Inc for us$11.00 per share
* Privet Fund Management says Privet's proposal is not subject to diligence or financing conditions
* Privet Fund Management- will provide all of equity capital necessary for proposal and has received a debt commitment to finance a portion of consideration
* Privet Fund says if Norsat continues to move forward with hytera deal, privet has "substantial doubt" that the arrangement will be approved by shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics