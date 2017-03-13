WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 14 Pro Medicus Ltd:
* Agreement will deliver 11% uplift to pme's fy16 revenue each year for 5 years
* PME signs enterprise-wide ris deal with primary healthcare,pry-pme.ax
* Agreement will see pro medicus install its visage ris (radiology information system) throughout healthcare imaging services network
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.