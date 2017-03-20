UPDATE 1-Britain says some of Manchester bomber's network potentially still at large
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds detail on plots, comments on internet firms)
March 20 Proact It Group AB
* Proact signs another framework agreement for the public sector in the Nordics
* Has been selected as one of the providers in the SKI (National Procurement Services of Denmark) framework agreement for supplying software to the public sector in Denmark Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds detail on plots, comments on internet firms)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.