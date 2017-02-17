Feb 17 Proact It Group Ab

* Says jason clark (ceo and president, proact it group ab) has per 17th of february 2017 sold 83,083 proact shares in total

* To ensure Jason Clark's long term commitment one of the largest owners of Proact IT Group is currently negotiating a long term incentive scheme, personally for Jason Clark, at a similar level as the number of shares sold