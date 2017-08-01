FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Proassurance sees Q2 2017 EPS $0.34 to $0.37
#RBIPolicyReview
#Apple
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
Markets
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
Duterte calls North Korea's Kim a "fool" over nuclear ambitions
ASIA
Duterte calls North Korea's Kim a "fool" over nuclear ambitions
Kohli confirms Rahul's return
SPORTS
Kohli confirms Rahul's return
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 1, 2017 / 12:15 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Proassurance sees Q2 2017 EPS $0.34 to $0.37

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Proassurance Corp

* Proassurance announces preliminary results for second quarter 2017

* Sees q2 operating earnings per share $0.38 to $0.41

* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $0.34 to $0.37

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects q2 net earned premium to be about $180.5 million

* Q2 includes a $5.2 million pre-tax charge

* Q2 results also hurt by a confidential settlement of a lawsuit over a claims-related matter

* Q2 "results we expect to report do not meet our own expectations" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.