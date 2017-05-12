BRIEF-Falconstor appoints Todd Oseth CEO
* Falconstor announces Todd Oseth as president & chief executive officer
May 12 PROCAD SA
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 68,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 555,000 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE OF 11.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 14.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
* Qualcomm Inc - as part of its investment, Qualcomm president Derek Aberle will join board of directors of Amionx