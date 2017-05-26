BRIEF-Kong Shum Union Property Management says FY profit attributable HK$10.2 mln
June 23 Kong Shum Union Property Management (Holding) Ltd
May 26 Prodigy Ventures Inc
* Prodigy ventures inc. Announces q1 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue rose 13.6 percent to c$3.063 million
* Prodigy ventures inc qtrly net income per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board does not recommend payment of a final dividend for year ended 31 march 2017