BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 10 Profile Systems And Software SA :
* FY 2016 turnover at 9.3 million euros ($9.85 million) versus 9.4 million euros year ago
* FY 2016 EBITDA at 2.8 million euros
* FY 2016 net profit at 0.6 million euros versus 0.9 million euros year ago
* Estimates that 2017 outlook is positive, with a focus on further penetration in international markets
Source text:bit.ly/2oqk9my
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9442 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement