Profile Systems And Software SA :

* FY 2016 turnover at 9.3 million euros ($9.85 million) versus 9.4 million euros year ago

* FY 2016 EBITDA at 2.8 million euros

* FY 2016 net profit at 0.6 million euros versus 0.9 million euros year ago

* Estimates that 2017 outlook is positive, with a focus on further penetration in international markets

Source text:bit.ly/2oqk9my

