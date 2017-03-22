March 22 Profile Systems And Software SA :

* Says Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC) went live with IMSplus to manage their insurance investment operations

* Says the platform enables users to comply with local and international markets and efficiently manage investment operations

* Says Adnica's choice of IMSplus expands the company's insurance client portfolio

