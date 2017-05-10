BRIEF-Shanta Gold to acquire Helio
* Shanta to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Helio Resource
May 10 Profire Energy Inc
* Profire Energy reports financial results for first fiscal quarter fiscal 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 revenue $7.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $6.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.