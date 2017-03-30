BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Progenics Pharmaceuticals announces positive topline results from registrational phase 2b trial of azedra®
* Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc - study achieves primary endpoint
* Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc - secondary endpoint shows favorable tumor response to therapy
* Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc - company to submit nda in mid-2017
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018