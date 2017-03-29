BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
March 29 Progress Software Corp
* Progress acquires DataRPM, the best-of-breed machine learning company focused on cognitive predictive maintenance
* Progress Software Corp - Progress acquired DataRPM for a purchase price of $30 million,
* Progress Software - Purchase price consists of $28.3 million paid in cash, and $1.7 million payable to DataRPM's founders in form of restricted progress stock
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results