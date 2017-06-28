UPDATE 3-Samsung announces new U.S. plant ahead of Trump summit with Moon
* Plant investment of $380 mln, will create almost 1,000 jobs
June 28 Progress Software Corp:
* Progress reports 2017 fiscal second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.21
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $93.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $91.5 million
* Sees FY 2017 gaap revenue $390 million - $395 million
* Sees FY 2017 gaap diluted earnings per share $0.66 - $0.73
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap revenue $391 million - $396 million
* Progress Software Corp - sees FY gaap adjusted free cash flow $86 million- $91 million
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap diluted earnings per share $1.73 - $1.78
* Progress Software Corp - sees FY non gaap adjusted free cash flow $100 million - $105 million
* Sees Q3 2017 gaap revenue and non-gaap revenue $93 million - $96 million
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2017 gaap diluted earnings per share $0.17 - $0.19
* FY 2017 revenue view $392.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2017 non-gaap diluted earnings per share $0.41 - $0.43
* Q3 revenue view $97.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.42 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
