May 4 Progress Werk Oberkirch AG:
* PWO with strong revenue and earnings growth in Q1 2017
* Q1 overall, group revenue rose to 117.1 million euros
(p/y: 103.7 million euros), and total output increased to 122.0
million euros (p/y: 100.2 million euros)
* Q1 EBIT before currency effects grew to 5.6 million euros
(p/y: 4.8 million euros), and 5.2 million euros including
currency effects (p/y: 3.6 million euros)
* Q1 net income for period improved to 2.9 million euros
(p/y: 1.3 million euros) and earnings per share to eur 0.91
(p/y: eur 0.42)
* Revenue and earnings growth in Q1 were well above growth
rates forecast for entire 2017 fiscal year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)