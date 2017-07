July 18 (Reuters) - Progressive Corp

* Progressive reports June 2017 results

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.63

* Progressive Corp - qtrly ‍net premiums earned $6,313.3 million versus $5,561.8​ million

* Progressive corp - Q2 2017 net premiums written $6.75 billion versus $5.93 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S