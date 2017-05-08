BRIEF-Dios Fastigheter in real estate transaction with Norrlandspojkarna
* DIÖS FASTIGHETER IN REAL ESTATE TRANSACTION WITH NORRLANDSPOJKARNA
May 8 Prologis Inc
* On May 4, co, various affiliates of operating partnership entered into an amended and restated senior term loan agreement - SEC filing
* Operating partnership and various affiliates thereof may obtain loans in various currencies in aggregate amount not to exceed $500 million
* Loan agreement amends and restates existing senior term loan dated June 19, 2014, as amended by first amendment dated January 22, 2015
* Loan agreement is scheduled to mature on May 4, 2020 Source text (bit.ly/2pdCPba) Further company coverage:
* DIÖS FASTIGHETER IN REAL ESTATE TRANSACTION WITH NORRLANDSPOJKARNA
LOS GATOS, Calif., June 19 U.S. local social networking phenomenon Nextdoor is entering Germany, Europe's largest market, the company said on Monday, following expansion moves last year into Britain and the Netherlands, where it has grown rapidly.