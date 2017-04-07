BRIEF-Stingray Digital Group has acquired C Music Entertainment Ltd.
* Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV
April 7 Prometic Life Sciences Inc
* Has received a $9.5 million purchase order for supply of affinity resin to an existing client
* The purchase order is part of an ongoing license and long-term supply agreement already secured with the client
* Affinity resin will be supplied to the client starting in second half of 2017 and continuing throughout 2018
WASHINGTON, May 26 The United States will test an existing missile defense system to try to intercept an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) next week, U.S. officials said on Friday, at a time when North Korea is trying to develop one.