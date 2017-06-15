June 15 Prometic Life Sciences Inc:

* Prometic announces $53 million bought deal offering

* Says offering priced at c$1.70per share

* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares

* Prometic Life Sciences -proceeds to be used for completion of sales, marketing infrastructure necessary for commercialization of Plasminogen, IVIG