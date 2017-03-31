UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 31 Prometic Life Sciences Inc
* Prometic reports its 2016 fourth quarter and year end highlights and financial results
* Q4 revenue c$4.1 million versus c$14.1 million
* Q4 revenue view c$5.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Prometic life sciences - net loss for q4 was $40.1 million compared to a net loss of $12.3 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.