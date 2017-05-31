BRIEF-Shore Gold announces acquisition from Newmont
* Shore gold announces acquisition from newmont to consolidate star-orion south diamond project and earn-in with rio tinto
May 31 Promis Neurosciences Inc
* Promis Neurosciences Inc says identifies novel therapeutic epitope target for ALS and dementia
* Promis Neurosciences says filed a provisional patent application for epitope target on misfolded forms of TDP43 with U.S. PTO on May 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 23 European regulators have recommended approval of a second copy of AbbVie's rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira, the world's top-selling medicine, in a further boost for so-called biosimilars in the region.