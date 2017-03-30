BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Promis Neurosciences Inc
* Promis Neurosciences Inc - PMN310 on track for IND submission in late 2018
* Promis Neurosciences Inc - discovery programs for TDP43 and TAU, on track with confirmation of targets and patent submissions expected soon
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018