AIRSHOW-Boeing lifts 20-year industry demand forecast to $6 trillion
* New Boeing jet gets orders, but air show seen more subdued (Adds Boeing comments, orders, background)
May 9 Promis Neurosciences Inc:
* Promis neurosciences announces q1 2017 annual results
* Says announced mr. Daniel geffken to position of chief financial officer
* Promis will focus on progressing pmn 310, its lead development product, to ind submission anticipated by end of 2018
* Promis Neurosciences Inc - . Priority for 2017 is to actively pursue development of precision medicine therapeutics for ad and als
* Promis Neurosciences - net loss for three months ended march 31, 2017 of $1.4 million versus net loss of $670,150 for three months ended March 31, 2016
* Pamplona Capital Management nears deal to buy Parexel; deal values Parexel, at $88.10 a share or $4.6 billion - WSJ, citing sources